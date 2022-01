Wizkid has no time for organised religion as the only one he believes in is love.

The chart topping singer shared his thoughts via his Snapchat handle where he made this known to all and sundry.

The father of three also added a warning for “fake deep shallow modaf*kas.” He wrote,

“And I don’t believe in religion. And y’all fake deep shallow modaf*kas stay away from me.”

