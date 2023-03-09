I did not sleep with Toyin Abraham’s husband – Wunmi Toriola cries out

Yoruba actress, Wunmi Toriola has debunked the rumour making the rounds that she slept with her colleague, Toyin Abraham’s husband, Kola Ajeyemi.

The sultry thespian, reacting to the allegation, took to her Instagram page and wrote; “This morning, my attention was called to a diabolical comment on Gistlover blog that I “slept with a colleague’s husband.”

“Not only is the comment false, it is diabolical, evil and intended to soil my name.”

“Not only did I not sleep with the said person’s present husband, I did not have any intimate relationship with her former husband as well.”

“I do not know why this person’s fans are fixated on continuous tarnishing of my image and bent on causing continuous rancour, but I do know that this is the last time I will be responding to anything regarding this person.”

“I have moved on. I am focusing only on the future and just want to make movies. By the way, my next production is Queen Lateefah for the big platforms. That is what I will be putting my energy on henceforth, not responding to people whose only goal is to see my downfall.”

“I will not fall or fail as along as God is on the throne. God is the greatest and to him alone will I continue to owe my sustenance.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...