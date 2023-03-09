Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

I did not sleep with Toyin Abraham’s husband – Wunmi Toriola cries out

Celebrity

Yoruba actress, Wunmi Toriola has debunked the rumour making the rounds that she slept with her colleague, Toyin Abraham’s husband, Kola Ajeyemi.

The sultry thespian, reacting to the allegation, took to her Instagram page and wrote; “This morning, my attention was called to a diabolical comment on Gistlover blog that I “slept with a colleague’s husband.”

“Not only is the comment false, it is diabolical, evil and intended to soil my name.”

“Not only did I not sleep with the said person’s present husband, I did not have any intimate relationship with her former husband as well.”

“I do not know why this person’s fans are fixated on continuous tarnishing of my image and bent on causing continuous rancour, but I do know that this is the last time I will be responding to anything regarding this person.”

“I have moved on. I am focusing only on the future and just want to make movies. By the way, my next production is Queen Lateefah for the big platforms. That is what I will be putting my energy on henceforth, not responding to people whose only goal is to see my downfall.”

“I will not fall or fail as along as God is on the throne. God is the greatest and to him alone will I continue to owe my sustenance.”

Latest

Politics

Why we postponed governorship election – INEC

0
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed the...
News

BREAKING: Several killed as train, BRT bus collide in Lagos [Video]

0
Tragedy struck Thursday morning following the collision of a...
News

FG revokes Seplat CEO’s work permit, visa over alleged racism

0
The work permit, visa, and residence permit of Roger...
News

Tears, anguish as ISWAP shoots dead 26 fishermen in Borno

0
No fewer than 26 persons suspected to be fishermen...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Politics

Why we postponed governorship election – INEC

0
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed the...
News

BREAKING: Several killed as train, BRT bus collide in Lagos [Video]

0
Tragedy struck Thursday morning following the collision of a...
News

FG revokes Seplat CEO’s work permit, visa over alleged racism

0
The work permit, visa, and residence permit of Roger...
News

Tears, anguish as ISWAP shoots dead 26 fishermen in Borno

0
No fewer than 26 persons suspected to be fishermen...
Politics

Transmit Gov Election Results Electronically – Court orders INEC

0
The Federal High Court in Lagos, on Wednesday, ordered...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Why we postponed governorship election – INEC

Emmanuel Offor -
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed the postponement of the governorship election by a week. The exercise had been moved from March 11,...
Read more

BREAKING: Several killed as train, BRT bus collide in Lagos [Video]

Emmanuel Offor -
Tragedy struck Thursday morning following the collision of a train and BRT Bus in Ikeja area of Lagos State. While it is not immediately clear...
Read more

FG revokes Seplat CEO’s work permit, visa over alleged racism

Emmanuel Offor -
The work permit, visa, and residence permit of Roger Brown, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Seplat Energy Plc of Seplat Energy Plc has been...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: