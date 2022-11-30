I did not sack 12,000 workers, dethrone 3 monarchs – Gov Adeleke

Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke has denied sacking 12,000 workers and dethroning three monarchs.

The Governor signed Executive Orders 3, 4 and 5, nullifying all employments and appointments by his predecessor Gboyega Oyetola from July 17 till his inauguration on Monday.

He issued another Executive Order dethroning three of the monarchs installed by Oyetola

The order states: “All employments in the service of Osun State Government made in any capacity into any capacity in all the Ministries, Departments, Agencies, Commissions, Boards and Parastatals after July 17th, 2022 be and are hereby nullified.

“All appointments in the service of Osun State Government made in any capacity into any capacity in all the Ministries, Departments, Agencies, Commissions, Boards and Parastatals after 17th July, 2022 be and are hereby reversed.

“Executive Order number five on Chieftaincy Affairs and appointment of traditional rulers. All appointments of traditional rulers made by Osun State Government after 17th July, 2022, are hereby ordered to be reviewed to ensure there was strict compliance with due process of chieftaincy declarations and native law, custom and tradition relating to such chieftaincies. In the case of Ikirun, Iree and Igbajo, to avoid further breakdown of law and order, the appointments of Akinrun of Ikinrun, Aree of Ire and Owa of Igbajo are hereby put on hold pending review. Subsequently, the palaces of Akinrun of Ikirun, Aree of Iree and Owa of Igbajo should remain unoccupied, while security agencies are hereby ordered to take charge,” he added.

But speaking through his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed on Rave FM in Osogbo during a talk show programme: ‘Frank Talk’, Adeleke said he has neither sacked 12,000 workers nor dethroned any monarch.

He however said the appointments and employment by the administration of Oyetola will be reviewed to ensure due process.

He explained that the executive order one to five shows the intentions of the administration to review, nullify, set aside and the instrumentality to effecting the orders was the order six which is the composition of the panel.

According to him, “There was never sack of any worker or traditional ruler. We only set up review panel. It is impossible to sack and put review panel in place. The review panel is to look at the numbers of the people that were employed, due processes of the employment, and qualification among other things.

“Before our taking over, there were issues of backdating of employment, even till last year. So order 1-5 will be operationalize by Order 6which are the panels. Those that were employed from July 17 till our takeover are still at work presently, they have not been sacked. The staff audit will review the employment. Within 4hours, Adeleke has dismantled the illegality of 4 months, all the bobby traps he has dismantled them,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...