‘I can never go broke again’ – Timaya brags

Nigerian Afropop superstar, Timaya, has said that there are some things that can never happen to him again and one of them is getting broke.

Timaya, real name Inetimi Timaya Odon, stated this on his Instagram page as he ponders how far he has come.

The ‘Don Dada’ crooner made the declaration with his signature line ‘Chulo way’, an apparent indication that he wasn’t taking the declaration lightly.

Since he burst on the scene in 2007, Timaya has been one of the mainstays of the Nigerian music industry.

He has continued to remain relevant with a slew of hit songs down the years including Uku, Vibrate, Balance, and more recently, Cold Outside ft Buju.

