I can never be Obidient – Femi Kuti

Afrobeat singer, Femi Anikulapo-Kuti, has stated that he is not part of the movement of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, popularly known as the ‘Obidients’.

He said this in a video on Friday where he also denied calling Obi’s supporters, “zombies.”

The first son of the Afrobeat legend, Fela, said he doesn’t support any of the leading presidential candidates including Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress.

He said, “I did not call Peter Obi’s supporters, zombies and personally, I cannot be obedient in this country of today. Nothing can make me to be obedient. I’m too angry, too sad, too depressed to be.

“Do I like Atiku? I’m warning you oh, be careful. Do I like Tinubu? Haaa, do you know what Tinubu did? Tinubu raided the shrine God knows how many times, when he became Governor,” he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...