“I Am Never Afraid to Fall in Love,” Nkechi Blessing Sunday Declares After Messy Split from Ex

Nkechi Blessing Sunday is ready to jump on that horse again and take another adventure in love.

The actress who recently went through a very public and messy split from her ex-boyfriend, Opeyemi Falegan has revealed that she will never give up on love.

Taking to her Instagram page on Monday, Nkechi Blessing Sunday share that despite all the chaos and everything else, love is a beautiful thing. She also added a little message on self love, stating that the more you fall in love with yourself, it becomes easy to love and be loved.

