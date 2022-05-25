“I am highly disturbed by the increasing horrific killings in southeastern Nigeria” – Peter Obi

Peter Obi has shared his concerns about the horrific things happening in southeastern Nigeria.

Posting on his Twitter, the former governor of Anambra State who many people are hoping will run for president, called on government officials at both federal, state, and local government levels to do something about the continuous loss of life and destruction of properties in the region.

And this comes hours after news surfaced that a pregnant woman and her children were killed in Anambra State.

“I am highly disturbed by the increasing horrific killings in southeastern Nigeria, especially the recent beheading of a State legislator and the callous murder of a pregnant woman and her four children in Anambra State,” he said.

He continued, “These violent and abhorrent killings are damnable and unacceptable! Our communities are crumbling before us, and our humanity is being diminished.”

He said a lot more.

See his post:

