I Am Erica Nweledim, How About That ~ BBN Alumni Says of What She Brings to the Table

Erica Nweledim is who she says she is and wants everyone else to get onboard.

The Big Brother Naija alumnus took to her Snapchat to detail all of the things vshw brings to the table.

Nweledim said that if she chooses to, she can party everyday and remain the sexy baby that commands respect.

She wrote,

“Don’t put the cart before the horse, the horse moves the cart forward. At the end of the day I have the career, money & clout! I can party almost everyday and focus on being a sexy baby girl that commands respect in her own right! What do you bring to the table? I’m Erica Nweledim how about that?

