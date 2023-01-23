Search
Tofunmi Oluwashina
“I Am Dyslexic,” Uriel Oputa Reveals Learning Challenge

Celebrity

Uriel Oputa has revealed that she’s dyslexic and therefore, has her days.

The former reality TV star turned chef and nutritionist, shared this via her Instagram stories on Sunday morning, January 22.

Uriel was responding to a message from one of her fans who had complained that she sometimes found it difficult to make sense of the former BBNaija’s housemate’s writing.

Uriel stated some days, she gets it right with her spellings, punctuations and others but on other days, it all doesn’t make sense, no matter how hard she tries.

 

