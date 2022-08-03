I already knew my son would die 6 months ago – Ebenezer Obey

Nigerian music icon, Evang. Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi has revealed how doctors called to inform him that his son Olayinka had less than six months to live shortly before he died.

Olayinka Obey-Fabiyi died on July 28, 2022 at the age of 48 abroad.

He probably died of alcoholism related disease, which his father said he had tried to help him to drop to no avail.

Obey-Fabiyi, has therefore launched “Freedom from Alcoholism and Drug Addiction Ministry (FADAM)” against alcoholism and drug addiction among Nigerian youths because of his son’s death.

He expressed sadness over the death of his son, saying that he tried all he could, as a father, to help fight against his weakness, but to no avail.

“The doctors called me six months ago to inform me that Yinka has less than six months to live; this was very painful and bad news that a father must not hear about his son since then.

“l went back to the Holy Spirit to teach me what to do and the result of my communication with the Holy Spirit is the launching of this ministry.

“I have received several condolence messages from all and sundry. l appreciate and thank you all for your love and concern,” he said.

