‘Hustle’ Actor Juancho Hernangomez Signs With Toronto Raptors

Congratulations to Hustle actor and basketballer, Juancho Hernangomez!

According to the Toronto Star, the Spanish star who rose to fame for his role as Bo Cruz in Adam Sandler’s Netflix film Hustle, has now signed with the Toronto Raptors.

Hernangomez will sign a “partially guaranteed one-year deal with the team that will give him a chance to earn a spot at training camp in the fall.”

This heartwarming was also confirmed by NBA sources, who tweeted about the news. Check it out:

Free agent F Juancho Hernangomez is finalizing a one-year deal with the Toronto Raptors, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 26, 2022

Adam Sandler constantly being spotted around Toronto in recent weeks. Juancho Hernangomez (AKA Bo Cruz) signs with the Toronto Raptors. Coincidence? 🤔😂 pic.twitter.com/TmJrOgb3p1 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 26, 2022

