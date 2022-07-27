Wednesday, July 27, 2022
‘Hustle’ Actor Juancho Hernangomez Signs With Toronto Raptors

Congratulations to Hustle actor and basketballer, Juancho Hernangomez!

According to the Toronto Star, the Spanish star who rose to fame for his role as Bo Cruz in Adam Sandler’s Netflix film Hustle, has now signed with the Toronto Raptors.

Hernangomez will sign a “partially guaranteed one-year deal with the team that will give him a chance to earn a spot at training camp in the fall.”

This heartwarming was also confirmed by NBA sources, who tweeted about the news. Check it out:

