Hushpuppi sentenced to 11 years in the US for fraud

Nigerian socialite Hushpuppi has been sentenced to 11 years in the United States. He will spend nine years in prison because he had spent two years already in the US prison.

Born Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, Hushpuppi was arrested in Dubai in June 2020 and was extradited to USA over internet fraud and money laundering.

After 2 years in custody whiles facing trail, he was convicted awaiting final sentence on November 3, 2022.

Judge Otis Wright is expected to give the final sentence on November 3, 2022.

It remains to be seen if he will bag other sentences for the plethora of charges he was slammed with.

Once released, he will be deported to Nigeria.

