Omotola Jalade Ekeinde was a year older on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

The thespian and mother of four who shared stunning photos to mark the occasion was ceebrated on social media by her husband of over 25 years, Captain Matthew Ekeinde.

Taking to his Instagram, the captain posted photos from Jalade’s stunning birthday shoot and captioned,

“To a beautiful, hardworking, adorable wife, excellent mother, sexy lover, top notch A-list actress, happy 45th birthday my lady.”

