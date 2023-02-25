Hundreds of PVCs discovered in Lagos Hotel [Video]

Hundreds of the permanent voters cards (PVCs) have been discovered at a popular hotel in Lagos State, south-west Nigeria.

In a video shared on social media, the PVCs were seen littered on the floor while those that discovered them counted.

Nigeria is holding her presidential election today Saturday, 25th Of February, 2023 and the PVC is the only device that allows citizen to vote.

See a video of the discovery shared on social media below.

