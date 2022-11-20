Hundeyin, Fani-Kayode fight dirty on Twitter over Tinubu drug receipts

Former Aviation Minister and stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, Femi Fani-Kayode (FFK) and Nigerian-born writer and investigative journalist David Hundeyin, have engaged themselves in a word fight over Bola Tinubu‘s alleged white heroin drug dealing business.

Hundeyin fired at the former minister via Twitter on Saturday night, saying unapologetically that they are not mates.

The Press Nigeria understands that Hundeyin took to the microblogging platform to call FFK unprinted names after the APC chieftain, in his latest article, lampooned the former for his consistent publications and revelations about the 2023 presidential candidate of the APC.

He Knew It Was True

A document released by the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, which made the rounds last week alleged that Tinubu was involved in a drug dealing and settlement case, which led to the APC presidential candidate forfeiting $460,000 to the US government.

However, Fani-Kayode, in his latest publication, disclosed that “The $460,000 was seized only as a consequence of the IRS claiming and asserting that he (Tinubu) had not paid tax on his numerous American investments.

“Tinubu chose not to challenge or dispute that claim and assertion by the IRS even though he was perfectly within his rights to do so and hence he willingly forfeited that money.

“The seizure of the USD 460,000 had NOTHING [sic] to do with drugs or links to drug trafficking. Rather it had EVERYTHING to do with tax and it was the IRS that claimed it.

“The FBI investigated Tinubu for links to drugs and laundering drug money and they found NOTHING.

“He came out clean. Most of the money they originally seized was returned. The money that was not returned had NOTHING to do with drugs.

“Tinubu is a clean, wholesome, hard-working and innocent man and those making these allegations are simply trying to derail his presidential ambition.

“They are also filled with hate and they resent his great successes in life.”

FFK maintained that Hundeyin knew the truth, which was why he ‘dodged’ a question he was asked during an interview earlier.

The former Minister quoted popular news anchor and TV host Rufai Oseni, to have, during an interview, asked Hundeyin to confirm a US report about Tinubu that was said on On Channels TV earlier by FFK.

The question, according to Fani-Kayode, read: “On Channels Television last night Femi Fani-Kayode said $1 million USD was returned to Bola Tinubu by the U.S. authorities after the investigation was completed and only $460,000 USD was seized due to tax that was not paid on his investments. Is this true?”

According to him, the investigative journalist knew the truth; hence he could not refute the assertion and the fact that the FBI returned $1million USD to Tinubu.

You Have More Out Of Wedlock Children Than Sense – Hundeyin To FFK

Responding to FFK’s claim and publication, Hundeyin, who currently lives abroad, took to Twitter on Saturday night and said: “I will not respond to the rantings of a 62-year-old fuckboy who has more out-of-wedlock children than he has sense.

“Instead of settling his multiple school fee bills by writing sponsored articles personally attacking someone half his age, advise him to buy some condoms instead.

“And for the record, my father, who was referenced was a 100% self-made man, the same as I am. If you are 62, and your biggest accomplishment in life is that your daddy was ‘Fani Power’ and he sent you to Eton, kindly shut up when I’m talking.

“I am not your mate,” Hundeyin added in the tweet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...