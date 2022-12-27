Hugh Jackman Says His Character and Ryan Reynolds’ Will ‘Hate Each Other’ in ‘Deadpool 3’

Hugh Jackman has given fans hints on what to expect with his role as Wolverine in Deadpool 3.

“How do I categorize it? Ten being really close, zero being the reality, we’re zero, we’re opposites, hate each other,” Jackman said on The Empire Film Podcast about his relationship with Reynolds’ character in the film.“I’m just talking from my perspective, [Logan’s] frustrated by him, wants to be a million miles away from him or wants to punch him in the head. Unfortunately, he can’t be a million miles away from him in this movie, so I’m probably going to punch him in the head a lot.”

This comes three months after Reynolds revealed that Jackman would reprise his role in the movie. Jackman also assured X-Men fans that his appearance in Deadpool 3 won’t alter the timeline of 2017’s Logan, which ended with the death of Wolverine.

“We made Logan, I was super happy we it,” Jackman told Sirius XM earlier this month. “But all because of this device they have in the Marvel world of moving around timelines, and now we can go back because, you know, it’s ‘science’…I don’t have to screw with the Logan timeline. Which was important to me, and I think probably to the fans, too.”

He added, “Logan takes place in 2029. Totally separate thing. Logan died in Logan. Not touching that.”

Watch the full interview with SiriusXM below.

