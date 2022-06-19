Sunday, June 19, 2022
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Huge crowd welcomes Peter Obi at Abuja Airport [Video]

Admirers in large number on Saturday crowded the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on his arrival from a three-day Egypt trip.

The admirers were seen taking pictures with the former Anambra State governor as he touched down in the country after his three-day visit to Egypt.

The Onitsha-born politician had travelled to the North African country to have a close look at the operation of key sectors of the economy with a view of implementing same in Nigeria.

Obi is hugely popular among Nigerian youths who have bought into his campaign promise to transform the public sector and modernize the Nigerian economy.

See video below…

