Huge crowd welcomes Peter Obi at Abuja Airport [Video]

Admirers in large number on Saturday crowded the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on his arrival from a three-day Egypt trip.

The admirers were seen taking pictures with the former Anambra State governor as he touched down in the country after his three-day visit to Egypt.

The Onitsha-born politician had travelled to the North African country to have a close look at the operation of key sectors of the economy with a view of implementing same in Nigeria.

Obi is hugely popular among Nigerian youths who have bought into his campaign promise to transform the public sector and modernize the Nigerian economy.

