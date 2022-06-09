Thursday, June 9, 2022
HomeUncategorized
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Huddah Monroe Confesses That She Can’t Do Without Sex

Huddah Monroe is letting folks know that she is too much of a warm personality to do without sex.

The Big Brother Africa alum and beauty entrepreneur indulged her fans in a question and answer session on Instagram and made a little confession in the process.

When a fan asked if the entrepreneur would describe herself as cold hearted towards men or love, she replied;

“First I can’t stay without d*ck. Cold hearted? Men have bought me homes & cars & I’ve never been single all my life. Dunno how they do that to a cold person.”

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: