Huddah Monroe Confesses That She Can’t Do Without Sex

Huddah Monroe is letting folks know that she is too much of a warm personality to do without sex.

The Big Brother Africa alum and beauty entrepreneur indulged her fans in a question and answer session on Instagram and made a little confession in the process.

When a fan asked if the entrepreneur would describe herself as cold hearted towards men or love, she replied;

“First I can’t stay without d*ck. Cold hearted? Men have bought me homes & cars & I’ve never been single all my life. Dunno how they do that to a cold person.”

