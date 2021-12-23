Huddah Monroe Announces She’s Selling Hee Womb, Ready to be a Babymama

Huddah Monroe thinks marriage and monogamy are overrated and never work, hence, she’s settling for the next best thing.

The Big Brother Africa alum and business woman shared her thoughts on her Instagram stories where she announced that she was ready to sell her womb for the sum of $1,000,000.

Huddah Monroe stated that to have a man’s child, child support will be agreed upon while conceiving the baby since marriage is a scam in this age.

The Kenyan socialite went further to state that men can never be loyal to their women and no woman should stay married for the sole purpose of looking married.

