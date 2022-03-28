Huddah Monroe Announces She Picks the Best Men in the Sack

Huddah Monroe has announced a special talent she possesses; picking men who have great sexual reportoire.

The former Big Brother Naija reality TV star and business woman shared this via her Instagram stories on Sunday.

Huddah revealed that most of her friends are always eyeing her men because they know of her special talent which is reason why she doesn’t post her partners on social media.

While making her assertion, Huddah pointed out that what she values most from a man is honesty and respect as there a lot of men out there who do sex well but have zero class.

