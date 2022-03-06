Huawei develops technology to combat oil theft

HUAWEI Technologies, a Chinese multinational technology firm, says it has developed a technology called the intelligent pipeline monitoring system to help in combating crude oil theft in Nigeria.

A statement quoted the Director, Huawei Nigeria Enterprise Business, Mr Li Wei, as saying this while speaking on the sidelines of the ongoing Nigerian International Energy Summit in Abuja.

The conference, which started on February 27, will end on March 3, 2022.

Wei said, “Huawei has developed a fibre vibration intrusion warning system that uses Artificial Intelligence to identify intrusion scenarios accurately, with a high identification precision, accurate positioning, and quick response, it will help to ensure pipeline safety and reduce theft and vandalism.

“With the ongoing fluctuation of international oil prices, Huawei believes that the digital transformation of Nigeria’s upstream sector is of major concern.

“In response to the strategy proposed by the Nigerian government and oil companies, Huawei Technologies encourages the digital oilfield Internet of Things and Exploration and Production storage solutions.

“It will help oil and gas companies to achieve real-time visualised production, enhance production efficiency, reduce production costs, and optimise production resource allocation to improve oil field production.”

Wei said the company had signed an ICT academy agreement with over 110 universities and schools and had trained over 1,000 civil servants and 40,000 young students in Nigeria.

He spoke furthermore by saying that, Huawei Technologies would be providing high-quality ICT solutions and services, and it will purposefully support the Nigerian government in building a talent ecosystem.

Wei said, “We hope to build a strong talent base camp to promote Nigeria’s digital economy.” It added.

