Howard Stern Says Hospitals Should Send COVID Anti-Vaxxers Home to ‘Die’

Howard Stein does not care about the feelings of people who are against the COVID-19 vaccine.

The show host dragged those who have chosen to remain unvaccinated on his Sirius XM radio show Wednesday, saying they shouldn’t even be admitted to the hospital. “If it was up to me, anyone unvaccinated would not be admitted to a hospital,” he said, per Variety. “At this point, they have been given plenty of opportunity to get the vaccine.”

“[People] have been told you will die if you get the vaccine. Some of you will live, but most of you will die. [These people] don’t trust our government. They think that there’s some conspiracy to turn them into a magnet or something like this,” Stern said. “They think they are going to become magnetized if they take the vaccine. I’ve taken this vaccine three times, and the worst side effect is for a day, I had a little bit of a headache.”

Stern further added that if it were up to him, the unvaccinated would “go home and die.”

“No one’s sitting there conspiring against you,” Stern continued. “Americans don’t want to create a vaccine that’s going to turn you into a robot or magnetize you. There’s enough Americans now have taken it. Look at us as a sampling where nothing has happened to us. It’s time for you to get it. Now, if you don’t get it, in my America, all hospitals would be closed to you. You’re going to go home and die. That is what you should get. Absolutely.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...