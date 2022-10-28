How women can actualize Tinubu’s presidential Ambition – Betta Edu

The APC national women’s leader, Dr Betta Edu has expressed belief that women in Nigeria, convinced of the pedigree and sagacity of the APC presidential candidate and his running mate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Kashim Shettima respectively, have the strength and population to deliver victory for him.

Speaking in Calabar, Edu who is a former national chairman of commissioners for health in Nigeria, said Cross River women and indeed all women in the country have resolved to mobilise and vote Tinubu and his running mate to victory.

Edu said the Party’s Women Presidential Campaign Council are poised to deliver and to ensure that they reach the nooks and crannies of the country to sensitise women, saying Tinubu has respect for the female gender.

According to her, the APC presidential candidate had proven in times past his strong belief in women’s capacity to galvanise and lead.

“There is therefore the need for all Nigerian women to go all out and support his candidacy” she said.

Edu reinstated her confidence and that of other women in Asiwaju’s presidency to do more for the women folk having laid a good track record in the past for women.

She pledged that she will go in the company of other women to any length – across the sea and land to campaign for Tinubu and deliver the candidates of the party.

This, she said was further predicated on the promise by the presidential flagbearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to give more than 35% affirmative position for Nigerian women.

