How we’ll fight Muslim-Muslim ticket – Babachir Lawal

A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, has stated how the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 presidential election will be resisted.

In his address at the APC Northern Christian leaders summit on Friday, Lawal stated that the move will be countered with prayers.

The ruling party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, picked Kashim Shettima, the former governor of Borno, a Muslim, as his running mate.

Tinubu’s decision has led to mixed reactions from key stakeholders, particularly the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

“Clearly, there is an agenda to politically, religiously, and economically suppress and oppress the Northern Christian. But we are up to the task,” he said.

He added: “The main purpose of this historical narrative is to let you know that for The APC, a Muslim-Muslim ticket has been a long-term political strategy and not a one-off decision.

“Thus, all this talk of competence as the reason for the choice of the Muslim VP is balderdash and diversionary. This is a calculated anti-Christian exclusion agenda that is being implemented.”

