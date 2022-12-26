Search
How to unfollow someone on Mastodon

Some users may change the content they add over time or they will cease to interest you. In this case, you can unfollow the user to no longer see their posts on the Mastodon app.

For Android:

  1. First, open the Mastodon app on your device.
  1. After, go to the Profile tab and expand the Following list
  2. Finally, press the Following button next to the user.
  3. Excellent! You have learned how to unfollow someone in the Mastodon account.

For iOS:

  1. First, open the Mastodon app on your device.
  1. Now go to the profile tab and expand the Following list
  2. In the end, open the user profile and press the Following button next to the user
  3. Excellent! You have successfully stopped following a user on the Mastodon account.

