How Ooni of Ife’s former queen, Zaynab, welcomed baby with Arab Prince

A former queen of the Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Olori Wuraola Zaynab Otiti-Obanor, has now welcomed a bouncing baby girl with her new husband, an Arab prince.

It was gathered that after the unceremonial end of her marriage to the monarch 5 years ago, the Princess who is from Edo State moved back to Doha, Qatar where she started a brand new luxury life, running a good business and owning some of the biggest stores in Qatar.

She was shuttling Lebanon and the United Arab Emirates too.

While in Qatar, she gave love another trial and got married to a rich Arab prince.

Although Zaynab’s marriage to the Ooni did not produce any kids, she is now a proud mum. She gave birth to a bouncing baby girl to her Arab husband a few weeks ago, as per FreshGists.

An overwhelmed Zaynab could not hide her emotions when she welcomed her baby after years of waiting and has chosen to keep details about her new princess and the dad private.

