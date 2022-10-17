How NNPC gulped over N13bn on entertainment, N30bn on phone calls in 2 years – Report

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) has revealed that it incurred N788.7bilion administrative expenses in 2021. This is an increase from N648.6 billion reported in 2020, bringing its total expenses to over N1.4 trillion in two years.

This was contained in the NNPC’s financial statement for 2021, where a breakdown of its administrative expenses showed that N13.46 billion went into entertainment for staff and over N20 billion for telephone calls and Postage within the two-year period.

Entertainment expenses in 2021 gulped the sum of N11.83 billion, while the sum of N1.636 billion was spent in 2020. This translates to an average expense of N561.125 million every month on entertainment between 2020 and 2021. It would also mean that N18.447 million was spent daily on entertainment between 2020 and 2021.

The report also revealed that Postage and telephone calls gulped N15 billion in 2021, an increase from N5.6 billion spent in 2020 on the same item.

Some other interesting expenses incurred by NNPC include

Printing and stationary – N1.9bn

Security- N7.5bn

Staff training recruitment cost- N12bn

Employee benefits- N388.4bn

Transport, travelling- N15bn

Director fees- N390m

Legal and professional fees- N46bn

Rent- N2.7bn

