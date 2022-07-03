How Messi is forcing Ronaldo out of Man United – Chelsea legend reveals

Former Chelsea striker, Tony Cascarino, has said that Cristiano Ronaldo’s decision to leave Manchester United is based on the fact that he does not want Paris Saint-Germain’s superstar, Lionel Messi, to overtake his Champions League record.

According to Cascarino, the Portuguese wants to protect his goal record in Europe’s elite competition and is worried that rival Messi will overtake him if he plays for non-Champions League, such as Manchester United next season.

Cascarino, said that the Portuguese superstar has asked to leave the Red Devils so he can go down as the best goalscorer in the competition’s history.

Ronaldo has scored 141 goals in the ChampionsLeague, as well as winning it on five occasions.

Manchester United failed to qualify for the competition, meaning that there will be no show for the Portugal international if he decides to stay back at Old Trafford.

Messi, however, will be, after moving to last summer, and is just 16 goals away from matching Ronaldo’s tally.

“A lot of it is about him but the teams he’s played in have been successful, so you always go with that as a team player.

“Great, he scores goals, he gets the accolades, he’s one of the greatest that’s ever played the game.

“You can have all that and that’s fine, as long as you’re winning.

“When you don’t win, now you’ve got a problem.

“I said to you off-air, I’m a bit suspicious because he’s got 141 goals in the Champions League. Messi has got 125.

“He doesn’t want to not play Champions League football because he wants to be the greatest Champions League goalscorer of all time and that’s how Ronaldo is made,” he said.

