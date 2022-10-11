How MC Oluomo’s Tinubu march blocked churchgoers – Pastor Akniyemi

Pastor Bolaji Akniyemi has decried the horror some Lagosians faced during the rally led by Musiliu Akinsanya, a.k.a. MC Oluomo.

The ex-National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) chairman now heads Lagos State Parks and Garages Management Committee.

On Sunday, Oluomo and other supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Tinubu marched in the state.

The rally, attended by a huge crowd, started at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere and ended at Oshodi.

In a Facebook post generating reactions, Akinyemi lamented how commuters, including congregrants, were trapped in traffic for hours.

The outspoken religious activist is the convener of the Apostolic Round Table.

He wrote: “A 5-million-man march on a Sunday morning at 8:00am in support of a Muslim ticket?

“Now they have said it loud and clear in Lagos to our face, “go to church and see Muslims marching to take the state in their multitudes.”

Akinyemi, who said some people might avoid discussing the issue, added that “this is no ordinary time”.

“Do they (Tinubu-APC followers) have the right to walk on a Sunday? Of course they do!

“But the point is made, Lagos has more people who have no business with church and wouldn’t mind a walk in exchange for worship on a Sunday!”

The cleric noted that the trek for Tinubu was like holding a major event in Kano on a Friday.

There have been calls for politicians and parties to recognize days that are special to religious persons during campaigns for the 2023 elections.

