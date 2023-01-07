Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

How Jesus turned my shame to celebration – Ooni of Ife

News

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja 11, on Saturday confessed that Jesus Christ is the Lord of lords and most wonderful God that turned his shame into celebrations.

The traditional ruler made the remark during the Grand-finale of the New Year Prayer organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN at Afewonro Park, Enuwa Square, in Ile-Ife.

Oba Ogunwusi, who led different Christian worship songs and praises during the service, clarified that it is a good thing to always praise the Lord Jesus Christ and appreciate Him.

“When I look back, I observe that my life is full of God’s wonders and miracles despite all challenges faced but today, the Lord gave me victory over them all.

“I sat down here last year with a lot of tribulations and storms of life which I cannot explain but to God be the Glory that my shame has turned to celebration.

“I observed where I started, hitherto, the Lord has helped me. It is clearly stated to me that the Lord is Alive. Fool is anyone that says there’s no God,” he said.

While charging Christians to hold firmly unto Jesus Christ, the traditional ruler said, “truly, He (Jesus) is the son of God and He is the one that lives with him (Ogunwusi) on the throne”.

Latest

Politics

IBB raises alarm, says ‘beware of fraudsters’

0
A close aide to General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, Salman...
News

2023: Get your PVCs – Adeboye

0
The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of...
Celebrity

Fancy Acholonu Finally Closes the Chapter on Alexx Ekubo Relationship

0
Fancy Acholonu has finally closed the door on the recently very public drama surrounding her relationship with Alexx Ekubo.
Celebrity

Tristan Thompson’s Mother, Andrea Does Suddenly from Heart Attack

0
Tristan Thompson has lost his dear mother Andrea, to a heart attack.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Politics

IBB raises alarm, says ‘beware of fraudsters’

0
A close aide to General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, Salman...
News

2023: Get your PVCs – Adeboye

0
The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of...
Celebrity

Fancy Acholonu Finally Closes the Chapter on Alexx Ekubo Relationship

0
Fancy Acholonu has finally closed the door on the recently very public drama surrounding her relationship with Alexx Ekubo.
Celebrity

Tristan Thompson’s Mother, Andrea Does Suddenly from Heart Attack

0
Tristan Thompson has lost his dear mother Andrea, to a heart attack.
Celebrity

Uche Ogbodo Hails New Husband as She Shares Footage from Wedding

0
Uche Ogbodo is happy and proud to be formally known as Mrs Bobby Florentus Ugwoegbu.
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

IBB raises alarm, says ‘beware of fraudsters’

Emmanuel Offor -
A close aide to General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, Salman Yusuf, has urged Nigerians to beware of internet fraudsters using the name and picture of...
Read more

2023: Get your PVCs – Adeboye

Emmanuel Offor -
The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye has urged Nigerians to ignore all manner of prophecies in...
Read more

Fancy Acholonu Finally Closes the Chapter on Alexx Ekubo Relationship

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Fancy Acholonu has finally closed the door on the recently very public drama surrounding her relationship with Alexx Ekubo.
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: