How I killed Ataga – Chidinma confesses in court video

The Lagos High Court sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) has watched the chilling footage of Chidinma Ojukwu confessing to stabbing to death the Chief Executive Officer of Super Tv, Usifo Michael Ataga, all by herself.

It also viewed the grim footage of Ataga’s lifeless body recorded shortly after he was found in a Lagos short-let apartment serviced apartment.

Miss Ojukwu, a 300-level, Mass Communication student at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), is the prime suspect in Ataga’s murder.

She is standing trial for the alleged offence alongside her sister and third defendant Chioma Egbuchu, and second defendant Adedapo Quadri.

They have been on trial since October 12, 2021, when they were arraigned at the high court before Justice Yetunde Adesanya.

At the resumption of proceedings, the prosecution played the video recording from a Compact Disc (CD) on a large screen in the courtroom.

It showed Ataga lying on the floor facing up with his hands spread open wearing a white singlet and boxers stained with blood. His head was close to the wall and there was blood on the floor on his right-hand side.

There were also large blood stains on the floor and the pillow and duvet cover.

Ojukwu said: “After I got the place on Sunday, we were smoking loud, drinking, watching movies and then I went to get food. The drug we were taking got finished and I ordered another one and went downstairs to get it from the delivery guy in the morning; that was on June 14, 2021.

“Then on Tuesday, we drank and smoked loud and I added Rophynol to his drink and we had sex. I was on the bed and he was on the chair. Then later he started disturbing me for more sex. I was tired and after struggling with him, he had his way and still wanted more.

“He wanted it, he was no longer himself and I thought he was no more interested in sex, only for him to return to the bed to ask for more sex. I pushed him away, which resulted in him hitting his head against a stool that had a glass. He had a cut on his leg and he became weak.

“I got a knife and stabbed him in the neck, ribs and stomach so that he would not be able to harm me. I tied his hands with hand kerchief.

“His blood was out and I was scared. I just packed everything, my clothes were also stained with blood, I just packed my things and left.

“I took the knife and handkerchief and when I got home, I threw the knife and handkerchief away.

“Michael (Ataga) was a friend, that we just talked. I didn’t know him that deep and we did not talk regularly.”

When she was asked in the video if she was assisted in killing the deceased as she couldn’t have done it alone because of his physique, Ojukwu said: “There was nobody that assisted me, I did it alone.”

Asked why she didn’t call for help, she said: “Obviously I was scared that was why I left.”

Asked what was the motive behind her killing Ataga, she said: “There was no motive behind it.”

The case was adjourned till October 12, for the continuation of trial.

