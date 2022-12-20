Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

How I fought kidnappers with bare hands — Female traveler

News

A female traveller in Plateau State, Lucy Jeremiah, who was abducted by a nine-member kidnap gang on Monday, narrated how she, alongside other victims fought the kidnappers with bare hands to escape from the bush, where they were held captives.

It was learnt that the kidnappers had abducted Jeremiah alongside four other victims while they were travelling in a vehicle to Jos, Plateau State, from Abuja on Thursday.

The female victim who was still in trauma on Monday at the Plateau State Police Command Headquarters where she was recuperating said that she handed her life to God before she summoned the courage to fight the kidnappers with all her strength as she was not willing to follow the assailants to their final destination.

Jeremiah said, “What happened was that we were coming back from Abuja to Jos in a vehicle last Thursday. On getting to Government Science School, Kuru, in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State, around 6pm, though I was sleeping in the vehicle, I woke up when the vehicle suddenly stopped. When I woke up, I saw a man wielding a gun. He opened the door and said we should give him our phones. 

The female victim who was still in trauma on Monday at the Plateau State Police Command Headquarters where she was recuperating said that she handed her life to God before she summoned the courage to fight the kidnappers with all her strength as she was not willing to follow the assailants to their final destination.

Jeremiah said, “What happened was that we were coming back from Abuja to Jos in a vehicle last Thursday. On getting to Government Science School, Kuru, in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State, around 6pm, though I was sleeping in the vehicle, I woke up when the vehicle suddenly stopped. When I woke up, I saw a man wielding a gun. He opened the door and said we should give him our phones. 

Latest

Politics

Vote Buying: We’ll seal govt accounts early January — NFIU

0
In a bid to curb vote buying in next...
News

We have no bomb factory – IPOB

0
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on Monday denied having...
News

How to end petrol scarcity, by independent marketers

0
The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), on...
News

Military airstrikes kill scores of innocent villagers in Zamfara community — Residents

0
Scores of persons have been reportedly killed and others...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Politics

Vote Buying: We’ll seal govt accounts early January — NFIU

0
In a bid to curb vote buying in next...
News

We have no bomb factory – IPOB

0
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on Monday denied having...
News

How to end petrol scarcity, by independent marketers

0
The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), on...
News

Military airstrikes kill scores of innocent villagers in Zamfara community — Residents

0
Scores of persons have been reportedly killed and others...
News

Court stops DSS from arresting CBN Governor, Emefiele

0
The Federal High Court in Abuja has refused an...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor
spot_imgspot_img

Vote Buying: We’ll seal govt accounts early January — NFIU

Emmanuel Offor -
In a bid to curb vote buying in next year’s general election, the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) has said all government accounts would be...
Read more

We have no bomb factory – IPOB

Emmanuel Offor -
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on Monday denied having a bomb factory in Ebonyi State or anywhere in Southeast. The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on...
Read more

How to end petrol scarcity, by independent marketers

Emmanuel Offor -
The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), on Monday sought equitable allocation of petrol from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL). Its President,...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

© tagDiv - All rights reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme. Center Magazine is our complete News Portal about living, lifestyle, fashion and wellness. Take your time and immerse yourself in this amazing experience!

%d bloggers like this: