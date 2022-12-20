How I fought kidnappers with bare hands — Female traveler

It was learnt that the kidnappers had abducted Jeremiah alongside four other victims while they were travelling in a vehicle to Jos, Plateau State, from Abuja on Thursday.

The female victim who was still in trauma on Monday at the Plateau State Police Command Headquarters where she was recuperating said that she handed her life to God before she summoned the courage to fight the kidnappers with all her strength as she was not willing to follow the assailants to their final destination.

Jeremiah said, “What happened was that we were coming back from Abuja to Jos in a vehicle last Thursday. On getting to Government Science School, Kuru, in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State, around 6pm, though I was sleeping in the vehicle, I woke up when the vehicle suddenly stopped. When I woke up, I saw a man wielding a gun. He opened the door and said we should give him our phones.

