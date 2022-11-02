How EFCC arrested Kogi Assembly Candidate with N326million, $140,500 cash

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested the Kogi State House of Assembly candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Ismaila Yusuf Atumeyi with N326million and $140,500 cash.

Atumeyi who is seeking to represent Ankpa 11 Constituency in the Kogi State House of Assembly was arrested on Sunday, October 30, 2022 alongside one Joshua Dominic, an alleged serial fraudster, in a sting operation at Macedonia Street, Queens Estate, Karsana, Gwarinpa, Abuja.

Also arrested in connection with the Fraud is Abdumalik Salau Femi, a former bank employee, who allegedly supplied the inside information that facilitated the attack on the bank by the syndicate.

EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said Femi was picked up today, November 1, 2022, at Radisson Blu Hotel in Lagos.

“Following his arrest, a search was conducted on his home in Morgan Estate, Ojodu where a total of $470,000 USD was recovered.

“The arrest of the suspects followed months of investigation into the hacking of one of the commercial banks by a syndicate of fraudsters who pulled off a heist of N1.4billion”, he stated.

The syndicate allegedly moved N887million into the account of Fav Oil and Gas Limited, from where the monies were paid to several Bureau de Change operators and some auto dealers for exchange into United States Dollars and purchase of high-end cars.

Dominic, who has severally been arrested for fraud, allegedly helped Atumeyi perfect the hacking plan through Abdumalik.

Dominic, a self-styled investment expert and managing director of Brisk Capital Limited was arrested in May 2021 by the Special Fraud Unit of the Nigeria Police for an alleged N2billion investment scam. He allegedly defrauded over 500 persons in a phoney investment scheme.

Uwujaren disclosed that two Range Rover Luxury SUVs were also recovered from the two suspects arrested in Abuja.

He said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...