Monday, February 7, 2022
How AU can end coups in Africa – Shehu Sani

Senator Shehu Sani, a former Kaduna Central lawmaker, has revealed how the African Union, AU, can end coups in the continent.

This comes on the heel of a rising spate of coups in Africa as democracy is threatened.

Burkina-Faso, Mali and Guinea have fallen victims to coups, mainly orchestrated by their military personnel.

Writing on his Twitter page, Shehu Sani said African Union can end coup by demanding accountability from elected governments in the continent.

He wrote, “The African Union can’t end coups by mere condemnation of coupists, but by demanding accountability from elected Govts in the continent, respect for rule of law & the constitution, credible elections, good governance, social & economic justice & a united action on insecurity.”

