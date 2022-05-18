How Amstel Malta powered the AMVCA for the 8th year running

The eight-day-long African Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) celebration was definitely not one to miss. Particularly, the main awards night was filled with glitz, glamour, teary, and funny moments as contributors to the continent’s growing content industry were celebrated for the effort put into entertaining Africans over the last two years.

The Awards’ headline sponsor, Amstel Malta, definitely took things up a notch this year and made sure no segment of the film industry was left unrecognised as the brand purposefully spotlighted talents across new and old Award categories, including;

Best Online Social Content Creator: A totally new category at the AMVCA, this Award was added to celebrate the pure genius of social online content creators. Mr Funny (aka Oga Sabinus), the creator of ‘Something Hooge’ won this award and perhaps many more hearts as he accepted his award with a heartfelt speech and humility that definitely resonated with audiences across the continent.

2. Best Dressed: As always, the AMVCA red carpet was filled with lengthy trains, giant jewels, and extroverts uniquely looking to make their mark. The high number of eye-catching looks meant that breaking from the norm was the only way to truly stand out. Here are some of those who truly won the public’s heart with their stunning looks.

Male: Media personality and fashion enthusiast; Denola Grey, Nollywood sensation; Deyemi Okanlawon and Mawuli Gavor, definitely understood the assignment and came looking all dapper, emerging as finalists in this category. Denola Grey, however, carted away the award and the N500,000 monetary prize in his elegant 3-piece suit creatively put together by Mai Atafo.

Female: Osas Ighodaro clinched the award with her gorgeous grey and gold bedazzled masterpiece by Veekee James. Other nominees that stunned were Bimbo Ademoye in a timeless red piece by Somobysomo and Bisola Aiyeola in a vibrant outfit also designed by Somobysomo.

3. Trailblazer: Dedicated to celebrating young and upcoming acts in the industry, this award was won by actor, producer and casting director, Teni Aladese. Making the win even sweeter, Amstel Malta threw in a monetary prize of N1 million. The height of this category was having Hollywood stars, Tasha Smith (Actor, Director and Producer) and Sidra Simth (Producer and Writer) present the Award.

Aladese’s night got even more memorable as Tasha Smith pledged an additional sum of $2000 to the winner as well as taking her through a fully funded course in her acting school in Hollywood.

4. Best Overall Movie: Izu Ojukwu, Okey Ogunjiofor and the entire ‘Amina’ crew bagged this Award win for the outstanding work in retelling the historic story of Queen Amina of Zaria. Regaling us with stories of freezing Jos weather and years of process, the entire team had us beaming as they received their Award.

5. Best Indigenous Language Movie/TV Series (Igbo): Nne-ka by Uche Nnanna Maduka bagged this award. This is a new award category sponsored by Amstel Malta, to reward the hard work of producers of an indigenous movie in Igbo language.

In addition to the award endowments and sponsorships, we would be remise not to mention how Amstel Malta granted exclusive front row seats and wholesome experiences to the Fan Reporters – Ekene Nna-Udosen and Deborah Oguike – at the 8th edition of the AMVCA. In addition to the Fan Reporters challenge, the premium malt brand also provided opportunities for fans and consumers across the socio-economic spectrum to experience the glitz, glam and stars first-hand.

