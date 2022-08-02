House Speaker Pelosi lands in Taiwan despite China Outrage

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan on Tuesday evening, defying days of increasingly strong warnings from China that have sent tensions between the world’s two superpowers soaring.

Live television images showed the 82-year-old lawmaker, who flew in on a US military aircraft into Taipei’s Songshan Airport, being greeted on arrival by Taiwan’s foreign minister Joseph Wu.

China had warned that the US would be responsible for the fallout of Pelosi’s visit to the Island nation it considers its territory.

While White House officials reportedly opposed the trip, the Joe Biden administration however said Pelosi was free to go wherever she pleased.

More to follow…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...