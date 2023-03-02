Search
House Leader Doguwa remanded in prison over murder charge

The House of Representatives Majority Leader, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, has been remanded in prison after a five-count charge including culpable homicide, criminal conspiracy, causing grievous hurt, mischief by fire, and inciting public disturbance.

Senior Magistrate Ibrahim Mansur Yola remanded him on Wednesday after a court sitting at the Kano Magistrate Court, following his arrest by the Kano State Police Command on Wednesday.

The House majority leader was reportedly apprehended at the Aminu Kano International Airport on his way to board a flight to Abuja. The charges are said to be in relation to last Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections.

Prosecution state counsel, while addressing journalists after the arraignment of Doguwa and another defendant, noted that the case needs further studying before giving their legal advice on the next adjourned hearing.

Counsel to the victims of the crime at Doguwa and Tudun Wada Federal Constituency are hopeful that justice will prevail after outlining the heinous crime committed by Alhassan Doguwa on the day of elections.

The next adjourned date is March 7 for hearing of the bail application.

