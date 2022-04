Tokunbo Idowu aka Tboss believes there’s no getting it right where house helps are concerned.

The former reality TV star and mother of one shared that no matter how nice you are, these folks will still get around to showing you ‘pepper’.

Tboss noted that these folks are usually in a league of their own and should be feared, adding that no matter how great you are to them, it’s only a matter of time before they show their true colours.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...