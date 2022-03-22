Horus Music Nigeria Organizes Digital Music Trade Workshop

Horus Music Nigeria has tasked itself with improving the business side of the music industry.

The organisation is set to host its Digital Trade workshops which has continued to grow within the independent music community here in Lagos, Nigeria.

Horus Music Nigeria will educate and provide advice and guidance from industry professionals and key artists that the independent scene would not normally have access to.

The workshops will be run bi-monthly and for free for all Nigerian independent artists so, here’s your chance to get involved!

