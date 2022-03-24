HorribleBosses: Gideon Okeke Calls Out Filmmaker, Frank Rajah

Gideon Okeke has added another name to the long list of names that have featured on the new Twitter trend, #HorribleBosses.

The very vocal actor took to his social media to call out director and filmmaker, Drank Rajah for refusing to pay him the sum of #500,000:00 (five hundred thousand naira) for work done some three years ago.

Taking to Instagram, Gideon Okeke pointed fingers at Rajah noting that he refused be pay him for his “sweat equity”. He added that he is waiting for the director to release the movie to cinemas or on VOD.

He however asked folks to help call out Rajah if they see him in any movie released by the director and admitted that the sum owed him would come in handy at this time of anytime for that matter.

