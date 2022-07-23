Home invasion: Court awards N100M compensation, general damages to Kanu’s lawyer

The case with Suit No: FHC/AWK/CS/56/2021 was brought by Mr Ifeany Ejiofor, (Esq) against the federal government and 7 others. The suit was filed against the backdrop of the invasion of Ejiofor’s country home in Oraifite by security men on June 6, 2021.

Delivering the judgement in Awka, the presiding Judge, Justice H. A. Nganjiwa of Court No. 1, held that the brutal invasion of Ejiofor’s ancestral home in Oraifite on the 6th day of June, 2021, by the agents of the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 6th, 7th and 8th Respondents was oppressive, and a gross violation of his rights to life, dignity of human person, fair hearing, right to private and family life, etc.

A statement by Ejiofor said: “His Lordship further declared as illegal, oppressive and unlawful, the taking away and subsequent burning of my Toyota Car with Registration No. YAB 60 CB together with the dead body of Mr. Samuel Okoro, and other vital documents and valuables seized from my house by the agents of the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 6th, 7th and 8th Respondents.

“The court further made Order and consequently, restrained the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 6th, 7th and 8th Respondents either directly or through their agents, privies, and howsoever called, from further harassing me, threatening, and/or taking further steps in an attempt to terminate my life and/or destroying my properties.

“His Lordship further restrained the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 6th, 7th and 8th Respondents either directly or through their agents, privies and howsoever called, from further harassing, intimidating, and/or threatening to illegally arrest and torture me.

“The Court further awarded against the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 6th, 7th and 8th Respondents jointly and severally, the sum of ₦100,000,000.00 (ONE HUNDRED MILLION NAIRA) as Compensatory and General Damages in my favour, for the gross violation of my fundamental Rights.

“The Court also awarded against the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 6th, 7th and 8th Respondents, jointly and severally in my favour, the sum of ₦5,000,000.00 (FIVE MILLION NAIRA) being the cost of my Toyota Camry car which they burnt.

“The Court further awarded the sum of ₦2,000,000.00 (TWO MILLION NAIRA), being the cost of the Suit.”

He said that the Judge further directed the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 6th, 7th and 8th Respondents, to issue Public Apology to him in two national dailies, for the gross violation of his Fundamental Rights.

Ejiofor noted that in further condemning the dastardly act of the Respondents/their Agents, His Lordship directed the Inspector-General of Police, the Chief of Army Staff, and the Director General of State Services to immediately identify their personnel involved in this gruesome act and appropriately sanction them in line with the extant laws.

He recalled that on the 6th day of June, 2021, being a Sunday, at about 2:30am, his peaceful home in Umunakwa Ifite, Oraifite, Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State, was invaded by the combined team of DSS operatives, the Police, the Army and the Civil Defence, during which his Personal Assistant, Mr. Samuel Okoro, was murdered in cold blood by the security personnel.

He added: “These monsters did not stop at that, they proceeded to take delivery of his corpse, dumped same in my Toyota Car booth. They also abducted three of my domestic staff, namely: Mr. Okafor Lawrence Ugochukwu (my gardener), Mr. Felix Okonkwo (my driver), and Mr. Ikenna Chibuike (my steward), before they hurriedly left.

“My elder brother, Mr. Joel Ejiofor, was equally abducted in the process, but was later pushed out around Nnobi by the invading troops, before they left with my domestic staff and the corpse of Mr. Samuel Okoro.

“These Marauders briefly stopped at Neni town in Anaocha L.G.A. of Anambra State, immediately after Okacha Filling Station, where they set my car ablaze with the corpse of Mr. Samuel Okoro inside.

“What was my offence to deserve this level of brutality? No explanation.

“All the petitions I wrote to the heads of security agencies, including the DSS, the Police and the Army, for a thorough investigation of this dastardly act, were never attended to. Rather, all the security agents involved in these crimes against humanity have maintained sordid/disturbing silence till date.

“Today, Justice has prevailed and there is no hiding place again for any of those perpetrators, because this judgement must be executed to the letter.

“Interestingly, I can now authoritatively confirm to the whole World that the three of my domestic staff abducted during this bloody invasion of my ancestral home as earlier named, are being detained in solitary confinement at the facility of the DSS National Headquarters, Abuja. Even though the DSS have repeatedly denied both in their Court affidavits and every of their correspondences, of holding my domestic staff, compelling evidence available at our disposal is irresistibly pointing to the fact that they are being held in the DSS facility, which evidence was equally submitted before the Court.”

Ejiofor called on the Director-General (DG) of the Department of State Services (DSS), Abuja, to immediately direct for the unconditional release of his domestic staff being held in their custody, and accordingly, comply with all terms of the judgement.

“Further to this demand, may I remind the DG of the DSS, who is also a party to this suit, and well represented throughout the proceedings giving rise to this Judgement, to, in compliance with the positive Orders of the Court, direct for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the DSS personnel involved in this bloody invasion of my ancestral home. I had before now, forwarded to the DSS, a clear clip of the CCTV footage of this bloody invasion of my ancestral home, which showed the clear view of the invaders, as it would enable the DSS to identify their personnel involved, for necessary action.

“Judgement will soon be delivered on other sister separate Suit, which I filed to challenge the extrajudicial killing of my Personal Assistant, Mr. Samuel Okoro, as well as other grave infractions.

“May I seize this medium to most sincerely, thank my hardworking staff, professional colleagues, Ezigbo UmuChineke, friends, the Press, family members and relatives for their various roles towards ensuring that justice prevailed in this case.

“It is my honour to specially recognize the efforts of our indefatigable Head of Chambers, Chinwe Umeche, Esq., whose legal prowess was compelling in getting to this stage. Also, on the list are my erudite colleagues in Chambers who never let me down in their various roles.

“I cannot conclude without mentioning Barristers Augustine Ezeokeke, Habila Turshak, Barbara Onwubiko, Udoka Nwanku, and my other wonderful colleagues in Chambers who were relentless in ensuring that we get justice.

“My special thanks goes to my erudite Client and brother, the indefatigable Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu), whose comforting words brought me back from depression, at that critical time. The list is endless, but please be rest assured that I deeply appreciate all your support and efforts. May you all remain richly blessed by the Almighty ChukwuOkike Abiama,” Ejiofor added.