Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee Explains Why Rihanna Gave Him Her Baby Photos

Yesterday, people were shocked when Jason Lee of the blog Hollywood Unlocked shared exclusive photos of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s baby.

You can see the photos here.

Fans had expected that usual prestigious outlets like VOGUE and PEOPLE would publish the first photos, but Jason Lee says Rihanna wanted a black blog to have the first peek, and also because she was miffed when paps tracked her down and took photos of her child.

“Since the new photos of ASAP and Rihanna’s baby is out let me tell you how this happened. Yesterday she FaceTimed me to tell me that paparazzi took unauthorized photos of their baby and planned to release them. So she said if anyone was going to put it out she wanted me to,” he said.

The CEO of Hollywood Unlocked continued: “She wanted BLACK MEDIA to be the one to do it since she wasn’t going to be given the choice. First, I’m honored they would trust me and kinda sad it had to be that way. I wish they were given the choice. Kids are off limits here at HU. I guess some folks don’t care.”

“But what’s the most telling is how in the midst of her baby being revealed without her approval she wanted black media to get it out first. I wish more people thought about black media like this.”

“The GAG is they tried to take that moment from her and she took it right back,” he added.

See his posts:

Since the new photos of ASAP and Rihanna’s baby is out let me tell you how this happened. Yesterday she FaceTimed me to tell me that paparazzi took unauthorized photos of their baby and planned to release them. So she said if anyone was going to put it out she wanted me to. — Jason Lee (@theonlyjasonlee) December 17, 2022

She wanted BLACK MEDIA to be the one to do it since she wasn’t going to be given the choice. First, I’m honored they would trust me and kinda sad it had to be that way. I wish they were given the choice. Kids are off limits here at HU. I guess some folks don’t care. — Jason Lee (@theonlyjasonlee) December 17, 2022

But what’s the most telling is how in the midst of her baby being revealed without her approval she wanted black media to get it out first. I wish more people thought about black media like this. — Jason Lee (@theonlyjasonlee) December 17, 2022

The GAG is they tried to take that moment from her and she took it right back. 💅🏽 — Jason Lee (@theonlyjasonlee) December 17, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...