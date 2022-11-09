Hollywood star Sean Penn gives his Oscar to Zelensky

American actor Sean Penn has given his Oscar to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a visit to the capital Kyiv.

Video posted on Mr Zelensky’s Telegram channel also showed the president awarding Penn Ukraine’s Order of Merit.

Penn, who is known for his political activism as much as he is for his films, fled Ukraine in March while filming a documentary about the conflict.

The ‘Interpreter’ star later said he considered joining Ukrainian forces to fight against Russia.

Kremlin officials previously added Penn, and fellow actor Ben Stiller, to Russia’s “stop list”, meaning they are now banned from entering the country.

