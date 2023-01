Burna Boy is a global artiste with his fans spanning across different continents and cadres; one of whom is Sheryl Lee Ralph.

The Hollywood actress who won recently won her first Emmy for her role on ‘Abott Elementary, met the ‘African Giant’ recently.

She shared the video of the link up which featured a smiling Burna Boy and happened during a shoot for the Savage X Fenty fashion show.

In the clip, Sheryl Lee Ralph teased a certain Coco whom she noted should have been present when she met Burna.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...