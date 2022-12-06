Hollywood Actress Kirstie Alley is Dead at 71

Kirstie Alley has passed away at the age of 71, after a battle with cancer.

Daughters of the Hollywood actress, True and Lillie Parker, made the announcement via their mother’s Instagram page on Monday, December 6.

The comic Emmy-winning Kirstie rose to fame through performances on television such as her roles on ‘Cheers’, ‘Veronica’s Closet’, and the three ‘Look Who’s Talking.

In the post announcing her death, her children revealed that the cancer was only recently discovered. They however noted that she was surrounded by family and friends at the time of her death.

