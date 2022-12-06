Tuesday, December 6, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Hollywood Actress Kirstie Alley is Dead at 71

Kirstie Alley has passed away at the age of 71, after a battle with cancer.

Daughters of the Hollywood actress, True and Lillie Parker, made the announcement via their mother’s Instagram page on Monday, December 6.

The comic Emmy-winning Kirstie rose to fame through performances on television such as her roles on ‘Cheers’, ‘Veronica’s Closet’, and the three ‘Look Who’s Talking.

In the post announcing her death, her children revealed that the cancer was only recently discovered. They however noted that she was surrounded by family and friends at the time of her death.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: