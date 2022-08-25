Holly Madison Dishes on Sex With Hugh Hefner, Likens It To A Chore

Holly Madison has continued dishing on her relationship with late ex-boyfriend and businessman Hugh Hefner.

The former Playboy model who lived in the Playboy Mansion spoke out about the eventful yet very disturbing years she spent living there on her newly launched podcast, “Girls Next Level”

42-year-old Madison along with former Playboy playmate Bridget Marquardt recounted all the wild moments they experienced during their time being around Hefner and what really went down in the bedroom.

Madison, who repeated her previous accusation that Hefner would offer her a Quaalude and call it a “thigh-opener” when he wanted to have sex with women that were somewhat reluctant to sleep with him, continued to detail the unpleasant times she would engage in sexual activities with the late business mogul.

“He wouldn’t move. He would be like a bump on the log in the middle of the bed,” she remembered. Supposedly, the women who were having sex with Hefner at the Playboy mansion wanted to get it over “as quickly as possible” because they hated being intimate with him. Madison added, “We thought of it as a chore that we had to do or else we’ll get kicked out of the house. Everybody just wanted to make it go by as quickly as possible.”

