‘Hold Obi responsible if anything happens to me’ – Omatseye cries after death threats

Sam Omatseye, chairman of TheNation newspaper editorial board, has asked Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), to call his supporters to order.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Omatseye, also a columnist with the newspaper, alleged that Obi’s supporters are threatening his life.

He said if anything happens to him, the LP presidential candidate should be held responsible.

“Mr. Peter Obi, call you[r] supporters to order. They are calling and issuing death threats. If anything happens to me, you will be held responsible!!!!,” Omatseye tweeted.

Omatseye’s tweet comes hours after an opinion article he wrote entitled ‘Obi-tuary’, which was published in The Nation newspaper on Monday.

In the article, the columnist said Obi’s candidacy has turned out to be an excuse for “closet Biafrans to betray open emotions about Biafra without being accused of it”.

“Obi knows this. He is happy to be their catharsis, to be their excuse for unfurling their bile at the system, for acting like revolutionaries.”

However, the article has elicited sharp criticism from supporters of the LP candidate, who have accused Omatseye of bias and ‘Igbophobia’.

