Many netizens cannot forget in a hurry, the hit YouTube Series, Blue Therapy which had audience glued to their screens.

Well, good news for lovers of the show as entertainment company TrendCentrl have announced the series has been commissioned for Season 2.

The show which put relationships under the microscope with a in-show therapist will be available to watch on E4.

Taking to Instagram, TrendCentrl shared the news.

