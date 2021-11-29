‘His life story is inspiring’ – Buahri reacts to death of Buhari Daura

The President, Maj. Gen Muhammadu Buhari (retd) has reacted to the death of a well-known Kano businessman and industrialist, Alhaji Sani Buhari Daura.

The President in a statement Sunday described his death as “a great loss not only to Katsina and Kano states but also the entire country because of his role in the country’s economy.”

President Buhari said that “the late Sani Buhari was one of the oldest pioneer businessmen in the country who contributed immensely to the economy and helped to create jobs for hundreds of people.

“Men like Sani Buhari rose to success through sheer hard work and drive,” he said.

He added that “the late Sani Buhari had demonstrated that we can achieve success through labour,” noting that “his life story is inspiring because of his commitment to hardwork and perseverance.”

The statement signed by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media and Publicity, wished the Buhari Daura families in Daura and Kano, as well as Government and peoples of the two states the fortitude to bear the loss.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...