Don Jazzy has a message for upcoming artistes whose careers are yet to ‘blow.’

The music executive shared his advice using his Mavin Records signee, Crayon as a reference point.

Sharing a photo Crayon performing, Don Jazzy noted that the singer is currently having the time of his life and his bank account is equally “loaded as f*ck.”

He advised young artists to stay with their hustle and though they are yet to see the returns in terms of financial renumerations, it will come.

